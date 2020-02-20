Captain Bruce D. Fiske, MSHP Troop G commanding officer, has announced Troop G will conduct a two-day Student Alliance Program, to be held 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 and 21 at Troop G headquarters in Willow Springs.
Students who are current high school junior or seniors are eligible to participate. The purpose of the program is to provide an opportunity to learn more about law enforcement and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The program is limited to 20 students and applications are available at Troop G headquarters, 1226 W. Business 60/63 or by calling Sgt. Jeff Kinder at 417-469-3121. Applications must be received by March 10.
Participants must arrange their own transportation to the program. A break will be given for lunch, but students are responsible for their own meals.
Program activities include familiarization with highway patrol operations and equipment. Subjects to be covered include patrol history, firearms, traffic safety, marine operations, “stop and approach” and crime scene investigation.
