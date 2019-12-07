Longtime volunteer Steve Williams was recently honored with a celebration at the Mtn. View Family Youth Center for his 18 years of dedication to the Mtn. View community.
Williams started volunteering as a coach with the Mtn. View Soccer Association in spring of 2001, said youth center officials. That summer, he started helping with the swim team program, which led to volunteering at the youth center. According to the officials, he has served on the soccer and youth center boards consistently over the past 15 years.
During the celebration held Nov. 22, Mtn. View Family Youth Center board member Jennifer Foster presented Williams with a plaque honoring his years of selfless dedication and service to the community.
"We are grateful beyond words for the dedication and commitment Steve has shown our community and our youth," she said.
Williams has written and donated software programs for both the swim team and youth center, said officials. On behalf of the soccer association, in 2007, he presented to the Mtn. View-Birch Tree School Board in hopes of adding a girls soccer team at the high school.
The Lady Eagles played their first season in 2008 and are still going strong, winning numerous district titles and producing many state athletes over the past 11 years.
Williams has volunteered countless hours, sponsored teams, purchased supplies and paid laborers to help over the last 18 years, said officials, noting he is still an active volunteer for the Mtn. View Family Youth Center, the Mtn. View Soccer Association and the Mtn. View Hurricane Swim Team.
Williams once joked, “I was the president, VP, secretary, treasurer, janitor and concession worker,” at the youth center, officials recalled.
On any given day, they said, Williams can be found lining or mowing at the soccer fields, painting the pool or performing any handyman job he thinks he can tackle at the youth center.
"I never had any expectations of doing anything other than helping out the kids and the community,” Williams has said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.