Dr. Dianna Fraley, history instructor at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., and resident of Oregon County, Mo., recently welcomed writer, folklorist, fiddler, textile artist and community organizer Rachel Reynolds as a guest lecturer in her Arkansas History class.
Reynolds was born and raised in Arkansas and now lives in the Ozark Mountains; she is also a former resident of Ozark County. Her work focuses on addressing the holistic health of her home county through land-based cultural and economic initiatives.
Reynolds received a fellowship from the Southern Foodways Alliance to document Arkansas barbecue and her “Oregon County Food Producers and Artisans Co-Op” has been featured in Mother Earth News, Rural Missouri, and Acres USA.
She also published a chapter entitled “Mary Celestia Parker (1904-1981): Folklorist and Teacher” in the anthology, “Arkansas Women: Their Lives and Times.” Reynolds is a founding member of Art of the Rural and a member of the International Creative Placemaking Leadership Council.
Reynolds spoke to the class about the Ozarks mountains’ physical characteristics, original settlers, famous people, culture and music. She passionately described her favorite things about the Ozarks and answered the students’ questions. Reynolds also entertained the class by playing two tunes on her fiddle.
For more information about Reynolds or Arkansas history, contact Fraley at dianna.fraley@blackrivertech.edu.
