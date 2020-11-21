Fulton County, Ark., Sheriff Al Roork and other law enforcement officers and community leaders are getting ready for the county’s fourth annual Shop with a Cop Program.
The Shop with a Cop Program pairs children, who may not have a Christmas or have never gotten to shop for gifts, with local law enforcement officers to shop for gifts for themselves and family members.
Before COVID-19, children were paired with law enforcement officers at the Ash Flat Walmart for a shopping spree in December. Due to the coronavirus, there will be some changes made in how the program is implemented this year. Sheriff Roork will keep the media and community updated on plans for the 2020 program.
The Fulton County program was initiated in 2016 after Sheriff Al Roork met with Sharp County, Ark., Sheriff Mark Counts and community leader John Kunkel and they offered their help in starting the program for Fulton County. The Saddle Baptist Church started a monthly donation to the fund, which is ongoing.
Community organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate funds for this year’s shopping event.
Businesses, organizations and individuals who want to make a donation can drop it off at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Donations can also be mailed to Shop with a Cop, P.O. Box 436, Salem, AR 72576.
For more information on the program, contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-895-2601 or Carolyn Lewis at 870-321-3193.
