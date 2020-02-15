Hello communities: Happy Valentine week, spring will be here soon.
Reda and I were on the road again together, we were so honored to visit with Roland “Pig” and Donna Paul in our community of Willow Springs. Our story today is about a Valentine card that was given 40 years ago to Mrs. Donna Paul from her husband Roland, so step back in time with us to Feb. 13, 1980, as Duane Benton, Jack Freeman and Pig Paul boarded a charter flight with Beth Harris as the pilot.
Pig had scheduled four meetings in Iowa for the group which began in Carroll, Iowa, at noon the 13th. The meeting was sponsored by Monsanto for PB and press people that Pig had worked with in the past. Duane was a campaign manager for Wendell Bailey who was running for congress. Jack and Pig were assisting Duane with Wendell's campaign, and by the way Wendell won!
The meetings with the feed company ended and the group headed to the airport where they all were informed that, since there was a shortage of gasoline nationwide, the airport could only sell 10 gallons to them.
They went on to Red Oak to the pork meeting where they hoped also to get enough fuel for return to West Plains that night. The return trip began and the group encountered some severe weather and things were icing up, so they made the decision to land at the airport in Creston, Iowa.
Upon landing, they realized the airport was closed due to the weather. As they approached for the landing and dropped the landing gear, the weight of the ice caused the plane to nosedive into the ground and it caused the plane to land in a cornfield next to the runway.
“Thank goodness we were carrying so little gas, so the plane didn't explode,” Pig said. All of them were in bad shape it was storming and Pig couldn't turn around to see how Duane and Jack were doing, and the pilot was out of it, also.
Jack thought he could climb out the rear window to see if he could get some help and while this was going on, the manager at the airport told her husband to go investigate. The manager of the airport started driving around and saw Jack along the fence line. Jack told the manager what had happened and they called for an ambulance.
The ambulance soon arrived to take all to the Creston hospital.
Now, for the story of the Valentine.
Pig said when he left home the morning of the 13th he gave the Valentine card to his daughter Paula to give to Donna on the 14th. Pig said it was a nice card and noticed on the back it cost only a dollar. Pig said he had bought the Valentine card a couple days before he left on the trip and this was a special one since this year he would not be able to give it to Donna himself.
“We have lots of memories with this card in the 40 years that have passed,” he said.
The card has been signed every year since 1980 and it’s been with Donna as the family has traveled to Hawaii, Arizona, Missouri and various other states. Pig and Donna moved to Willow Springs from Iowa in 1969.
They have been married 67 years. I asked what has kept them together and Pig pointed to a sign hanging in their living room that reads, "Smartest thing a man ever said: ‘YES DEAR,’” and Pig said he is in charge and Donna is in control.
I asked what advice could you give to couples. Donna said have patience and Pig said he has lots of patience. They also stated pretending is a good word to couples: Sometimes you just got to pretend till the situations turn around. I ask how the plane crash affected their life since Pig was in the hospital 43 days and had to have a hospital bed when he went home. Pig said Donna had to become the buyer for the baby pigs and take over a lot of extra chores and responsibilities and this became the Paul Team, for all the family stepped in to help it takes two and the family to make the team.
Pig said another word to couples is forgiveness and you got to have love, and Donna said “I love you” is important to say. Pig said the team effort started many years before and a lot of effort for they have moved 10 times.
Pig and Donna said companionship is important.
Reda and I asked about the struggles through the years. Among the hardest has been the losses of their son Mike and daughter Deanna, it is something you never plan to happen in your lifetime, to bury your children.
Pig said from 1950 to ’57 he made 55 cents and hour and Donna said she made 65 cents an hour.
“We didn't have much money, but we weren't poor until we really got out in the world to know that when we were young and starting out,” said Pig.
Pig and Donna said the greatest blessings are family and friends and the grandkids are the greatest gifts to their family. Donna showed us around to look at all the family pictures and to tell us more stories, Reda and I could have stayed all day to just glean from all they have taken from life and the advice they shared with us. Not many people have had an incredible life as these two.
Our Willow Springs community has truly been blessed by their contributions, their help and friendship. May their lives continue to be blessed beyond measure with love, laughter and joy of their family and friends and good health. It was a perfect moment in time as we got to see the Valentine card and them looking at it together.
In life, love suffers long and is kind, patient, has compassion and gives in abundance to others. The greatest gift is love!
Until next time Reda and I hope you all have an incredible week filled with peace, love, laughter and joy. Love your family and cherish each moment for our years are short, so live each second to the fullest. Love will change our World.
Reda and Freda
