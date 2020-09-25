As school years begin and families are faced with the decision to return to in-person schooling or continue virtually due to COVID-19, the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland aim to continue providing girls opportunities to call the shots.
During these tumultuous times, say officials, Girl Scouts is the ideal, safe activity that gives girls something to count on and look forward to — and given that many after-school activities are in flux, programming has become even more important for continued social-emotional engagement with a lot of fun and leadership learning along the way.
In order to make sure that all girls have an opportunity to participate in the Girl Scout experience, the regional Girl Scouts council has decided to bring it to their front doors: As part of our Girl Scouts Delivered program series, registered girls will receive an experience box delivered right to her home.
Experience boxes will include a pre- and post-program activity, all the supplies needed for both activities and everything she needs to participate in the live virtual event. For more information on the Girl Scouts Delivered programming, go online to www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org/en/events/girl-scouts-at- home.html.
By joining Girl Scouts, not only do girls have the opportunity to participate in the Girl Scouts Delivered programming, they will also have access to 24 new badges designed completely to help them practice ambitious leadership in the areas of STEM career exploration, entrepreneurship, automotive engineering and civics. Through this programming, say officials, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland will continue to equip the next generation of female change-makers with the breadth of knowledge, skills and experience they need to take charge and change the world.
Looking to join? Enter the Animal Dance Parties and Robot Building Parties to get started and learn about lots of animals and robots, find fun new ways to dance together and possibly build a robot.
While girls enjoy the party, parents and Girl Scout staff will get to know each other and share ideas on how Girl Scouts can supercharge their girls’ lives.
Parties are held over Zoom from 7 to 7:45 p.m. every Thursday. The private zoom link will be emailed to parents once they complete their child’s registration. The event is free and open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade. Registration is available on the regional council’s Facebook page, @girlscoutsmh.
To support the mission and help girls in community supercharge their dreams, email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org for information. Additional details for all the activities mentioned can be found on the website: www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.