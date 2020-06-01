There is an ancient proverb, “Necessity is the mother of invention,” and that is exactly what drove Shirley Porter to become a soaper. She wasn’t looking to build a sudsy empire or sit atop a goat’s milk throne, she simply wanted to help those closest to her.
Born and raised in Alabama, Porter visited family in Missouri in 2017, and after falling in love with the beauty of Howell County and the friendliness of the people, she decided to move to West Plains.
Porter started Simply Shirl’s to help some family members and certain patients with skin conditions. Her soap-making hobby quickly flourished due to the all-natural ingredients used, positive reviews and word of mouth.
Porter uses her background as a caregiver in the medical field to influence the products she creates and devotes a large portion of the soap-making business to helping people maintain healthy skin. The company also recently expanded to produce candles, lip balm and other natural home, beauty and personal care items for children and adults.
Porter has developed individual recipes for the goods her company makes and oversees the design and production of all merchandise.
Today, Porter remains active in health care and after spending long shifts working with patients, she can be found focusing on Simply Shirl’s. She is passionate about making soap and other health and beauty products.
Porter donates the “ends” -- those pieces that aren’t large enough to sell as full bars -- to the residents of the Green House Homes at West Vue, where Porter works.
“I am simple, I enjoy a life simple and I believe we should use simple products on our skin as they do wonders without the harsh chemicals," she explained. "Simply Shirl’s Handcrafted Soaps naturally seemed to be a great choice when it came to a name for my company.” Porter said she has two main reasons for starting down the soaping path.
“Reason number one: My grandbabies suffer from eczema and I wanted to help formulate a soap that would be great for them without being so expensive, like those store brands, yet be gentle for baby skin," she said. After months of research and information-gathering, she realized she could actually do it -- a lot of the ingredients were already in her kitchen.
As she started gathering up those ingredients, molds and pans, she realized a second source of inspiration: her clients.
"Reason number two: I work in health care and, daily, see elderly patients who have poor skin due to cheap soaps used on them. I wanted to be able to help them," she elaborated. "I have been donating my soaps to my residents and they are so excited to try the soaps, and I have gotten wonderful feedback from them on how long the soaps are lasting -- a little really goes a long way."
She said, of the soaps she's taken her residents, the ladies enjoy the Rose-Apricot soap and the men like the Pipe Tobacco soap.
On Thursday, this reporter visited Porter’s home to experience the soap-making process up close. On the menu for the day’s batch was a new recipe that Porter will call “Turmeric and Honey.” The recipe also includes cinnamon and nutmeg, but all of that would be a lot for a label.
Porter had the ingredients pre-measured, noting the measuring process can take as much as 25 minutes. The lard used for the soap base had already been boiled down, a process that Porter says takes about six hours. It must be done slowly at a relatively low temperature to avoid scorching, she explained. Now, it just needed to be heated for today’s use.
Lard or pig fat will produce creamy and stable lather. In addition, it has mild moisturizing qualities that will prevent the soap from drying the skin. Lard soap is highly compatible with the structure of the human cells.
In a separate bowl Porter combined goat’s milk and lye. She said she prefers to use frozen goat’s milk, as it reacts to the lye in a much more stable manner.
For anyone considering dabbling in soap-making at home, it is very important to wear gloves and safety goggles when working with lye, as it can cause chemical burns to the eyes and skin that are no fabrication.
Once the lard was ready for combining with the goat’s milk and lye combination, Porter imparted a vital piece of wisdom: “You have to pour the lye mixture into the lard. If you pour the lard into the lye mixture it will blow up like a volcano!”
Using a wand mixer, Porter blended the liquid until it was near the consistency of pudding. Then the mixture was poured into molds where it would rest for 24 hours to set.
Simply Shirl’s Handcrafted Soaps are available for purchase at West Plains Area Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays during the warm warm season, Wages Brewing Company’s Artisans of the Ozarks showcase from noon to 5 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month and at Carol Ann’s Boutique, 4 Court Square in West Plains.
Follow "Simply Shirl's Handcrafted Soaps" on Facebook to learn more.
