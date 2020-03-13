The Willow Springs Community Foundation will show a free film, “The Big Trees,” at 7 p.m. March 20 at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
The 1952 feature stars Kirk Douglas and runs 89 minutes in color.
“With the recent passing of Kirk Douglas (Dec. 9, 1916-Feb. 5, 2020) at the age of 103, we wanted to show one of his movies to honor his extensive movie career,” said organizers. Douglas’ cinematic career spanned six decades, from 1946 to 2008.
In addition to “The Big Trees,” a short film from 1950, “Quack-A-Doodle-Doo,” will be screened. The seven-minute color cartoon is the first appearance of Baby Huey.
According to a synopsis offered by promoters, Jim Fallon, as played by Douglas, is a big-time lumber man who decides to take advantage of a new Act of Congress that encourages the felling of trees like the big redwoods in California. Fallon is a wheeler and dealer who manages to convince his men to go with him, even though he hasn't been able to pay them for weeks. When he gets to California, he finds that a group of Quakers have laid claim to the land and have done so primarily to protect the trees.
He develops an interest in Sister Alicia Chadwick, played by Eve Miller, and reconsiders — but he’ll have to fight some of his own men if they’re to win the battle to save the trees.
Douglas agreed to do the movie for free to end his contract with Warner Brothers, said promoters, adding that Warner Brothers also saved money on making this picture by reusing footage from the 1938 movie, “Valley of the Giants.”
“The Big Trees” also stars Patrice Wymore, Edgar Buchanan, John Archer, Alan Hale Jr. and Ellen Corby.
The film is part of a series of free movies shown once a month at the theater. All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each, said organizers.
