Two area students have been named among 229 dean’s list honorees for fall 2019 by Culver-Stockton College officials.
Honorees Nicole Smart, of Willow Springs, and Audra Wood, of Cabool, are both music education majors at the college in Canton.
Culver-Stockton College is a four-year Christian residential institution.
