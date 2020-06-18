Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad in the world, Ted Landers!
Ted is an incredible man who is extremely young at heart, selfless, intelligent and always lives each day to its fullest capacity. He knows that God has a special place in heaven when the time arrives.
I don’t know how he did it but all throughout my childhood and going forward, he never yelled at me and I’ve never even heard him use curse words — something extremely rare in today’s times. He has always been an adrenaline junky and anything he gets into, he dives head-first and goes all out — this man has no brakes!
I can’t even possibly describe the countless things he has taught me to do over the years; things like fixing cars/motorcycles, welding, electrical wiring projects, taking things apart and fixing them and most importantly, he gave me an aptitude to determine what problem I am trying to solve and figure out a creative way to do it.
He’s that guy that always has a knife and a mini-tape measure in his pockets wherever he goes. I use these skill sets almost on a daily basis and when I’m tackling a problem, I think to myself “What would Dad do?”
I believe he had the first computer in West Plains and through that came many teaching opportunities. When I was a small boy, he let me pick out all the parts needed to build a computer out of a Computer Shopper magazine. When all of the components arrived, I had to figure out how to put it all together — what a fun experience at such a young age!
I’ve loved all the times we’ve hunted turkeys and deer together and especially when we went hunting for brown bears in Alaska.
He opened my eyes to the rest of the world by taking my mom, sister and me on international trips multiple times, the first being when I was 5 to visit our relatives in Germany. The latest was when we did a mission trip at an orphanage in Guatemala, which was an amazing experience.
He introduced to me to soccer when he founded the West Plains Soccer Association and barely got soccer accepted into the high school just before my freshman year. Amazing timing, Dad!
His unending love and passion for life is contagious. I will never forget the lifelong lessons he has taught me and the amazing Christian role model he’s always been to me and my friends.
Happy Father’s Day!
