James Spurlock, of Mammoth Spring, Ark., has been named Ozark College’s assistant vice president of campus operations.
Prior assuming to the new leadership role, Spurlock served as the Mammoth Spring Campus Director for the past eight years. He also has experience as the Campus Director for Ash Flat, Ash Flat Campus Administrative Assistant, and TRIO administrative assistant. He has served Ozarka College students for 20 years.
In his prior roles, Spurlock has been involved at some level with every department of the college from maintenance to financial aid, said officials. During his time with the TRIO student support services department, he was involved with new participant recruitment, student services, tutoring and transfer trips to colleges and universities, as well as cultural enrichment trips. Through all of his varied duties, his main purpose was to support the needs of the students, staff, faculty and the community, officials said.
"James is one of our most trusted leaders who has stepped up time after time when called on for new challenges," said Dr. Richard Dawe, Ozarka president. "This new executive position for Ozarka is very important with the opening of the Carpenter Technical Center in Ash Flat. His responsibilities will include oversight of the Ash Flat and Mammoth Spring campuses, and the Technical Center initially. "
Spurlock holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
“I look forward to serving the people of our region through this expanded role," said Spurlock. "Ozarka College is a positive influence in the communities we serve. I am very thankful to be a part of that.”
