West Plains Council on the Arts will host a workshop conducted by local artist Tara Hensley on how to create a loop yarn chunky scarf. The session will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Trillium Trust offices, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
The cost for the workshop is $30, which includes all supplies. “Anyone can knit without needles,” invite organizers. “Get looped into finger knitting and learn how to work with this easy and super soft yarn.” Class attendees will learn how to make a “super easy” basket weave stitch loop yarn chunky scarf to give it as a gift or keep for themselves to wear with their favorite winter coat, say promoters.
All who are interested are encouraged to register early to pick their favorite colors. Choices are black, red, purple, blue, gray, pink, white or burgundy. Hensley was raised in a small town in the Appalachian foothills of southern Ohio until about the age of 12. Her upbringing included being a member in the Patchworkers 4-H club, where most of her projects consisted of food, sewing and crafts taught by her mother, a 4-H leader. Hensley won ribbons for her work at local and state fairs, including an award for Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair. Hensley now lives in West Plains. “For the most part I have created things for my own home but now have decided to share those things that I create and cherish so much,” says Hensley. “My passion is for what they are calling these days rustic, primitive and farmhouse. Most of my items have been upcycled from a vintage piece or made from a common household item. This is what inspires me.”
She adds, “Of course, I love frequenting vintage re-sale shops and antique stores for my inspirations, so most items that I make are pre-loved and show wear. DIY is a way of life in the Midwest. Thou art blessed who ‘rescues’ unwanted items; her husband may be embarrassed but her projects are incredible!” Space is limited, say organizers, and best practices will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks to ensure the safety of attendees. Reserve a spot through Eventbrite, on the WPCA Facebook event page “Loop Yard Chunky Scarf Workshop” or call Paula at 293-2325.
