Summersville Bookends

With the busyness of the holidays behind us, most of us are finding more time to read now. The library will either have what you want or one of our librarians can find and request it for you.
If you don’t really know what you want to read and want to window shop before heading to the library, you can browse through our catalog by going to texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us/ and clicking on Search Catalog. You can see our newest additions to the catalog, or you find books by title, author, or subject.
Winter weather is going to be with us for a while, so “get your read on” and spring will be here before we know it! See you soon.
New DVD’s to our branch this week include Disney’s “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” with Jennifer Garner, Smithsonian Network’s “China’s Forbidden City,” Sid and Marty Krofft’s “Electra Woman & Dyna Girl,” “Second Chances: Ken Davis, Recorded Live at Shadow Mtn. Community Church,: a four-movie collection with Steven Seagal featuring “Black Dawn”/“The Foreigner”/“Out of Reach”/“Today You Die,” a four-movie collection with Jean-Claude Van Damme featuring “Assassination Games”/“Double Team”/“Maximum Risk”/“Until Death,” “Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium” with Dustin Hoffman; Walt Disney’s “Heavyweights” and “Race to Witch Mountain” with Dwayne Johnson, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “1917,” proclaimed as “one of the best war films of all time.”
New books include Irene Hannon’s Christian fiction “Vanished” and “Hidden Peril,” Brad Thor’s thriller “Near Dark” and Michael Connelly’s “The Law of Innocence: A Lincoln Lawyer Novel.”
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on "e-books," or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
