The Brockett Cemetery on Highway 115 near Pocahontas, Ark., will host a workday on Saturday. Volunteers are asked to come early and bring tools to work.
The workday was originally set for March 13, but rain caused it to be rescheduled.
Brockett Cemetery is not a perpetual care cemetery, cemetery directors remind. The maintenance and upkeep is solely by volunteer work and donations.
Those who have relatives buried in Brockett Cemetery, and have not made a donation this year to assist in the maintenance of the cemetery, may do so by making check payable to Brockett Cemetery Fund and mail to Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.O. Box 467, Pocahontas, AR 72455.
For more information call Trent Ingram, 870-609-1188; Bryn Ulmer, 870-810-2094; Tracy Ingram, 870-378-0829; Lyda Davidson, 870-647-2153; or Scott Blackshear, 870-810-3457.
