Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area’s exclusive provider of blood products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a shortage of all blood types. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.
A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Norwood High School at the intersection uf U.S. 60 and E Highway.
To be eligible to give blood, donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. For more information visit www.cbco.org or call toll-free, 800-280-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.