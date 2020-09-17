Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Howell County 4-H Achievement Day was more of a poster showcase of all the work members had completed this 4-H year.
The overall winner this year went to 4F4H member Cody Jedlicka. In addition to his poster, Jedlicka also presented his record book for his livestock project.
“We wanted the members to have the opportunity to showcase the hard work they put into their projects in a safe way,” state Howell County Youth Development Specialist Dr. Krista Tate. “This year has been difficult since 4-H has been unable to meet in person, but the kids still worked hard and deserve to have their efforts rewarded.”
Other members of the 4F4H Club who participated in Achievement Day were Madelyn Smith who showcased her lamb project and her sewing project, Grayson Hale who showcased his swine project, Georgia Osborn who also had a swine project, and Ava Haas who had a sewing project.
The 4-H year begins in October, but Howell County 4-H club leaders are waiting to see the county COVID-19 numbers before they start meeting face to face. Since 4-H is a University of Missouri program, it must follow the rules set forth by the university.
For more information regarding 4-H opportunities in Howell County, contact Dr. Krista Tate at 256-2391.
