Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork and other law enforcement officers and community leaders are getting ready for the third annual Shop with a Cop Program in Fulton County, Ark.
The Shop with a Cop Program pairs local law enforcement officers with children who may not have a Christmas or have never been able to shop for gifts, organizers explained. Together, the officers and children shop for gifts for the children and their family members.
Participating children will be transported by the officers to the Ash Flat, Ark., Walmart for a shopping spree in December, said program organizers.
The Fulton County program was initiated in 2016 after Roork met with Sharp County (Ark.) Sheriff Mark Counts and John Kunkel of First Community Bank and they offered their help in starting the program for the Fulton County.
The Saddle Baptist Church started a monthly donation to the fund which is ongoing. Community organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate funds for this year’s shopping event. Organizers said the goal is to involve 20 to 30 children and to have funds for $100 per child.
Businesses, organizations and individuals who want to make a donation can drop it off at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or the Fulton County Fair Office.
Donations can also be mailed to Shop with a Cop, P.O. Box 910, Salem, AR 72576. For more information on the program contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office or contact Carolyn Lewis at 870-321-3193.
