Summersville Bookends

We’ve seen some interesting substitutes for the required masks in the library this past week.
One young man didn’t have a mask, but he was wearing a hoodie. He zipped it up over his mouth and nose, asked for my approval, then headed for the DVD collection.
A young couple who drove to the library in a horse-drawn buggy didn’t have masks, but they improvised with a scarf for her and a handkerchief for him and came in one at a time.
I haven’t found anyone who “enjoys” wearing masks or following such necessary guidelines yet this week since the library reopened, but all have expressed their happiness for just having the library open again. We are essential to many.
All Texas County Libraries have reopened now, but guidelines are in place for a time to protect the safety of workers and patrons:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees.
- Each person will be allowed a total of 30 minutes in the library per day including computer use.
- Only 10 patrons may be inside the library at a time.
- No children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice.
- Limit one person per family at a time.
Our monthly Color Me Calm adult coloring group and Friends of the Library meetings will be suspended until further notice in following the social distancing guidelines.
New books to our fiction shelves include “Devoted,” Dean Koontz; “After Sundown,” Linda Howard; “Death Angel,” Linda Fairstein; and “Crooked River,” Preston and Child.
Other new additions include “An Amish Bakery: Four Stories,” Christian fiction, and “Michael Vey: The Final Spark,” juvenile fiction, Richard Paul Evans, and three to our easy juvenile shelves, “Cute As a Button,” Carrie Hennon; “Who Will I Be?,” Abby Huntsman; and “Austin Plays Fair,” Tony and Lauren Dungy.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
