Take time to remember fallen officers, appreciate the living
National Police Week, dedicated annually to the appreciation of law enforcement officers since 1962, has taken on a deeper layer of meaning in a year marked by closures, social distancing and the loss of lives attributed to COVID-19.
Sunday marked the beginning of National Police Week, May 10 through 16, officially established by October 1962 by Congress. Each year, the Friday of National Police Week is designated as Peace Officer Memorial Day by a proclamation signed at the time by President John F. Kennedy.
That day is a way to pay tribute to all local, state and federal law enforcement officers who have been disabled or died in the line of duty.
This year Peace Officer Memorial Day falls on Friday, on which day government officials are directed to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on all government buildings. This is done in recognition of the service given by the men and women who work devotedly and selflessly in behalf of the people of this nation, regardless of the peril or hazard to themselves and have safeguarded the lives and property of their fellow Americans.
During this week, West Plains Chief of Police Stephen Monticelli asks the community to take time to remember those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country, state and city as well as thanking the officers who continue to serve and protect.
So far this year, the United States has lost 72 law enforcement officers. Twenty-six of those 72 officers -- just over one-third -- have died due to COVID-19, notes Officer John Murrell, public information officer for the West Plains Police Department.
National Police Week activities in the nation’s Capitol have been canceled, yet the brave men and women of law enforcement continue to serve and protect the citizens of this nation.
The names of the fallen officers who have been added this year to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read at 7 p.m. today during a virtual candlelight vigil.
Because public events have been suspended as a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.youtube.com/userTheNLEOMF.
At the state level, Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison recognized the service and sacrifice of federal, state, and tribal law enforcement.
“Although we are grateful we did not witness any line-of-duty deaths of law enforcement officers in the Western District of Missouri in 2019, we are observing National Police Week in the shadow of the recent death of Springfield, Missouri, police officer Chris Walsh, who will be honored in Washington, D.C., at the national law enforcement memorial in 2021,” Garrison said.
“We honor the memory of all of our nation’s law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve their communities.”
