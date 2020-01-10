The next Summersville Library’s Coffee Club event will be “Color Me Calm” at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Join us as we relax and unwind from the stress of the holidays with an adult coloring activity. All materials are furnished by the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library.
It’s time to get those tiaras and fancy dresses out of storage! This year’s Princess Tea Party is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 18 for all ages. The ones who have outgrown the tea party crowd are invited to dress up and be servers.
We always have a good time and hope to see you there. Everyone is welcome. Reservations are appreciated but not mandatory.The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, Jan. 13.
There's never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends' monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
New DVD’s this week are “Game of Thrones: The Complete First Season” and “Game of Thrones: The Complete Second Season,” and “Shrek the Halls.” Also new to our branch is “Half Broke Horses,” fiction by Jeannette Walls, author of “The Glass Castle.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
