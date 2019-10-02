Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson have announced the second annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Governor’s Garden Saturday. The event will feature several vendors, children’s activities and bluegrass musical entertainment.
“We look forward to hosting our second annual Family Fall Festival,” the Parsons said in a joint statement. “This event is our way of connecting with our Missouri family and celebrating the autumn season in our great state. We invite everyone to join us at the Governor’s Garden for some good family fun!”
In addition to over a dozen vendors, there will also be a train ride for children and fall treats including caramel apples, fresh apple cider and kettle corn. Activities will include a straw bale maze, caramel apple station, photo booth, pumpkin bowling and pumpkin decorating.
Popular local bands The Kay Brothers and The Burney Sisters will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.
Vendors are slated to attend include AgriMissouri, Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Magic House, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Conservation and Runge Nature Center, Missouri Division of Tourism, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Ozarks Mountain Creamery and University of Missouri Animal Sciences.
The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For questions about the Parson Family Fall Festival, contact the Missouri Governor’s Mansion at 573-751-4141.
