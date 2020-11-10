The Missouri Job Center is helping veterans and businesses come together and fulfill their needs through the Show-Me Heroes program.
The program is an on-the-job training program which connects qualified veterans who possess a proven work ethic and a variety of valuable skills gained through military service, prior employment and education with a business based on the its job requirements, say Job Center officials.
Once a match is made between a business and a skilled, new-hire veteran, the Show-Me Heroes program will provide ongoing guidance and support for both the veteran and the business.
The business is reimbursed 50% of the wages of the veteran hired through the program for up to 1,040 hours of on-the-job training and the veteran gains employment, learning a new skill.
A business can participate if the position is permanent and full-time, offering over 32 hours per week, and the business also takes part in the E-Verify program through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at www.e-verify.gov.
Veterans can participate in the program if they have been honorably discharged, are within five years of their discharge date and did not retire from military service.
Current military or veterans’ spouses can also participate if their spouse is currently deployed or has been recently discharged, meeting the previously stated qualifications.
According to South Central Workforce Investment Board Executive Director Donna Parrott, funding has been made available to the local Missouri Job Centers for the program.
Job Centers in West Plains and Poplar Bluff serve the 12 counties of Butler, Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Texas, Wayne and Wright.
The West Plains Job Center is located at 3417 Division Drive, Suite 1. The Poplar Bluff Job Center is at 1903 Northwood Drive, Suite 2.
For more information call 256-3158 or go to jobs.mo.gov/vets.
