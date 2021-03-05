The monthly meeting of the Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, 1401 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
This month’s presentation will be about cystic fibrosis, presented by Lois Frazier and Jessica Joice-Frazier. Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. More than 30,000 children and adults in the U.S. have CF.
All are invited to join the chapter for an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Guests should bring their own drinks as refreshments will not be served due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed.
For more information about Ozark Spring Chapter NSDAR and its programs, visit www.mssdar.org or contact Chapter Regent Cindy Pirch at 417-629-4102 or Public Relations Chair Sherri Jolliff at 274-7518.
