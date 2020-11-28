The Fulton County Fair Association in Salem, Ark., has about 30 copies of the “100 Years of Fulton County’s Best Recipes” recipe book for sale.
“If you missed getting a friend or loved one a cookbook last year, the cookbook would make an excellent Christmas gift,” said association officials. “The cookbook has over 500 recipes in it and many of them are from Fulton County residents as far back as the late 1800s.”
The cookbooks are $18 each and can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S. for charge to cover the shipping costs. Shipping for one book will be $3.25, two books is $4 and three books is $5. If ordering more than three books, add $1 for each book over three.
Cookbooks can be ordered online at www.fultoncountyfair.org and payment can be made online with a credit or debit card. Orders can also be made by calling the Fulton County Fair Office at 870-895-5565 or by mailing a check or money order to Fulton County Fair, P.O. Box 910, Salem AR 72576.
All profits from the cookbook sales will go to the Fulton County Fair Foundation for scholarships.
For more information on the cookbook contact the Fulton County Fair Office or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com.
