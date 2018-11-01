A work day has been scheduled for Saturday at Hammond Mill Camp.
Volunteers can help with painting, yard work and other tasks.
Work will begin at 9 a.m. and lunch will be provided for all volunteers.
Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is located on CC Highway 15 miles west of West Plains.
The camp, created originally as a CCC camp, hosts church camps, retreats, family reunions, weddings and other events.
For more information about volunteering or renting Hammond Mill Camp, call Rick Yeager at 256-2025 or 417-293-6341.
