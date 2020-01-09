Two West Plains women have been recognized by Drury University in Springfield for strong academic performance.
Lexie Brauer, a graduate of West Plains High School, and Lauren Inman, a graduate of Dora High School, have earned a spot on the university’s dean’s list.
To do so a student must earn a GPA of at least 3.6 while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
