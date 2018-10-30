‘PAL AROUND’ WITH SAMMY — This 60-pound male Labrador mix, Sammy, is neutered, current on shots and waiting for adoption at the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter on BB Highway. The dog is guessed to be around 2 to 3 years old. The adoption fee is $35. For more information or to adopt, drop by the shelter at 1486 BB Highway between 9 a.m. and 4:30 .m. Mondays through Fridays or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, or call 256-8438.