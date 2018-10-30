The West Plains Regional Animal Shelter will hold its annual dinner and silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Howell County Rural Fire Department Community Building on K Highway.
West Plains musical Will Brotherton will provide live musical entertainment, as will other guests yet to be named.
All are welcome and encouraged to bring a friend. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, salad or dessert. Meat and drinks will be provided.
Tickets to enter a rifle giveaway will also be available. The drawing will be held at the dinner.
The community building is located behind the ambulance barns and will be marked with balloons. For more information call 256-8438.
