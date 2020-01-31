New initiatives in the agriculture department at Missouri State University-West Plains will be presented at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Friends of the Garnett Library.
Associate professor of agriculture Dr. Linda Wulff-Risner and agriculture instructor Craig Jennings will discuss the horticulture program and the learning activities being offered at the university’s greenhouse. Among these are a student’s efforts to grow saffron commercially.
Members also will hear about efforts to offer the Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture degree to prisoners in the Missouri Department of Corrections, and they will tour the greenhouse.
The luncheon and meeting will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in rooms 104 and 105 of the Lybyer Technology Center. Parking is available in the lot on the north side of the building off Cass Avenue.
Cost of the meal is $10, payable at the door. Those wishing to eat should make a reservation by calling 255-7940 or emailing FriendsofGarnettLibrary@MissouriState.edu by 5 p.m Feb. 12.
For more information about Friends of the Garnett Library and how to join, visit the organization’s website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/friends, or call 255-7940.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.