Summersville Bookends

Sometimes we just need to look over the Bestseller List when we’re hungry for a good read! The updated Bestseller List can again be found at the circulation desk with available books highlighted for convenience.
For the adult readers this week, we have the following in our Texas County Library collection: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Delia Owens (I give this one five stars); “A Minute To Midnight,” David Baldacci; “Before We Were Yours,” Lisa Wingate; “One Good Deed,” David Baldacci; “The Five Love Languages,” Gary Chapman; and “Educated,” Tara Westover.
For the younger readers, there’s “Grumpy Monkey,” Suzanne Lang; “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid,” Jeff Kinney; “Wonder,” R.J. Palacio; “Dog Man,” Dav Pilkey; “The Hate U Give,” Angie Thomas; and “Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children,” Ransom Riggs, all on this week’s Bestseller List.
Though I’m not usually a movie enthusiast, past wintery weather has made for perfect movie watching. I watched two interesting ones from our library’s DVD collection last week: “The Green Book” and “Unplanned,” and have two more checked out for this week. I’m hooked.
Summersville Branch alone has 1,313 DVD’s that check out free for one week with a valid Texas County Library card. Stop by the library, and I’ll recommend a few!
We have several new additions to our juvenile fiction this week, including Books 1-6 of the “Prince Not So Charming” series; “The Disaster Days,” Rebecca Behrens; and Books 1-3 of the “Finding Tinker Bell” series. New books for the easy collection include “Otter: What Pet Is Best?,” Sam Garton; Books 1-2 of the “Frozen II” series; and “Amelia Bedelia Gets the Picture,” Herman Parish.
Let’s share the love — not the germs! If you or your family has been sick in the past 24 hours, it might be better for all concerned if you visit the library when you feel better. We keep hand sanitizer at the checkout desk for patron use, and we try to wipe down all returning books as they’re checked in. Covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing will be appreciated by everyone in the room.
Together, we’ll get through this winter much healthier and safer.
Inclement weather can force the library to be closed this winter. The library staff recommends that you phone the library before risking life and limb to come in when the weather is questionable.
The Summersville Friends of the Library group meets at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at the library. The next scheduled meeting will be March 9.
There’s never a charge for library activities, thanks to the Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library, but you can show your appreciation by attending the Friends’ monthly meetings and being a part of this service to our community.
New members are invited to join this active group in supporting and participating in the continuing growth of the Summersville Branch Library. The Friends’ Facebook page can be found by entering “Summersville Friends of the Library.”
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
