PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Ruger Anderson, Clayton Deal and Jacob Hudson.
Hanna Vines’ third grade: Avery Bradshaw, Samuel Clemens, Sadie Dunn, Lily Presser and Madelyn Ruengert.
Brooke Mitchell’s fourth grade: Kayden Adams, Brody Roberson and Gracelyn Young.
Tori Nicholson’s fourth grade: Matthew Kassing, Constance King and Marriam Sykes.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Bailey Bettis, Isabella Briscoe, Deward Collins, Logan Foster, London Foster, Kristian Lugo, Kiley McDaniel, Veronica Smith and Raelynn Steckman.
Mindy Hunsucker’s fifth grade: Regan Ames, Bailey Coffel, Mya Collins, Lena Finke, Levi Holland, Madison Moore, Leelah Osborn, Sariah Terry, Brynlee Walker and Garrett Whisenant.
Sixth grade: Brylee Barnes, Brailyn Hambelton, Annabelle Judd, Gaius Newcomb, Kaylynn Work.
Seventh grade: Gabriel Burgess, Kayleigh Kinder, Holt McGinnis, Khila Smith and Grady Williams.
Eighth grade: Reese Brown, Kelbee Burgess, Easton Ford, Kaydence McGhee, Katelyn Murphy, Tristian Ourso, Hanna Pruiett, Lillian Ryan and Nathan Smith.
HONOR ROLL
Jordan Hunter’s third grade: Jayleigh Brinkley, Gavin Gonzales, Gabriella Haney, Grace Jones, Jackson Judd, Reagan Lilly and Cooper Moore.
Hanna Vines’ third grade: Kanon Boatright, Olivia Cudworth, Braydon Edwards, Aidan Frazier, Brayton Hammon, Thomas Honeycutt, Kristina Martin, Mason Stephens and Kyler Terry.
Brooke Mitchell’s fourth grade: Chloie Bond, Bryten Bryant, Tabetha Clemens, Carter Collins, Haylee Pauley and Matthew Ulm.
Tori Nicholson’s fourth grade: Aaron Coffel, Gracie Dunn, Elias Gonzales, Noah Hayes, Jordan Hulsey, Nathan Lorraine, Karsyn Rice and Remini Williams.
Kristina Terrill’s fifth grade: Elizabeth Allen, Emma Fare, Brody French-Ledbetter, Peyton Lackey, Gaven White.
Mindy Hunsucker’s fifth grade: Sammual Bryant, Nevaeh Hammon, Madison Hollis, Tate Morton, Aidan Pabian, Chloe Simpson, Steven Terrill and Gavin Waller.
Sixth grade: Wyatt Battreal, Karly Bettis, Olivia Davis, Hayden Holland, Antonio Kunert, Riley Lilly, Anaika Miller, Alec Morrison, Macy Riley, Zyler Robison, Addison Simpson, Garrett Sykes and Logan Wycoff.
Seventh grade: Hollis Deckard, Cameron Golden, Hayden Hamby, Kalista Hensley, Jacob Moore and Braiden Moran.
Eighth grade: Natalie Allen, Nash Crawford, Shyenne Davis, Allie Dawson, Alissa Hale, Silas Havens, Riley Housley, Emerald Hutchinson, Jayden Massey, Tucker Morton, Brooklyn Smith, Kaitlynn Stephens, Aaron Stevenson, Abigail Sykes and Daniel Ulm.
