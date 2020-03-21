We are all doing fantastic and still having lots of fun, amidst the COVID-19 precautions.
We have all easily adjusted to new changes from the CDC and Medicare. We have had to restrict all visitors and outings during this time. But, don’t mind us if you hear a big commotion. We’re still having a big time at Shady Oaks!
We are so excited to welcome the newest addition to our team, Lori Garrison, as our new activity director. Lori has lived in this area her entire life. She has a happy and contagious personality. She has many, many years of experience in healthcare activities. She knows many of our residents, staff,\ and families already. The residents cannot wait to start having fun with Lori.
Diane Pierce has been making many great memories with the residents this week. With the new activity restrictions, we have enjoyed special activities and treats in small groups. Thursday we were all treated to Sonic corn dogs with all the fixin’s. Paulette Watne said they were delicious and she was super excited.
Diane O’Mary and her friends have enjoyed feeding the squirrels peanuts on the patio and watching them come close to get their treats. Spring is certainly on the way. We will be planting flowers very soon.
We enjoyed creamsicles on Monday and loved hearing stories about ice cream socials and making homemade ice cream. Gloria Greatz said the creamsicles are her most favorite.
National Nursing Home week will be here before we know it and homemade ice cream and homemade pies are on the agenda.
The residents are looking forward to Glamour Shots coming up. The ladies can’t wait to get their hair and makeup done and give the pictures as gifts to friends and family.
We look forward to seeing everyone real soon and hope everyone stays safe and healthy. And, for goodness sakes, WASH YOUR HANDS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.