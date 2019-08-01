West Plains Council on the Arts (WPCA) will host its first quarterly Lunch with Art event for current and prospective members from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 27 in the meeting room at the Hampton Inn, 1064 London Lane, West Plains.
Regina Willard will demonstrate her quick painting techniques by painting a bouquet on a 6x8 small canvas, and will have some pieces for sale as well.
Willard’s paintings are sparked by familiar surroundings, subjects she enjoys observing.
She considers her style impressionistic with emphasis on brushwork and notes of color.
“When I paint, I want to give something of myself whether it be an emotion or feeling by way of a color or a mark made,” said Willard. “I’m most intrigued by movement of paint and how a mark laid next to another in a different direction can give a subject life, drawing the viewer to engage in my work.”
After the brief program, WPCA board members will open discussion on current plans and on programs available through Arts Alliance partners. Discussion among attendees regarding future arts endeavors for the area will be invited.
The board indicates the lunch event is an opportunity to open conversation with current board members and contribute to the future of arts in the city of West Plains.
Lunch will be catered by Dawn Dionne.
Cost of the luncheon is $10 for WPCA members, $15 for nonmembers.
Reservations should be made by Aug. 20, and may be made online through the “August Lunch with Art - Regina Willard” event page on Facebook, by calling Paula Speraneo at 293-2325, or via email info@westplainsarts.org
Individual membership to the West Plains Council on the Arts is $25/year. Other membership levels and benefits are described on the website westplainsarts.org, along with a membership application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.