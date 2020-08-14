The George D Hay Society of West Plains will host their 14th annual Hall of Honor induction of stars on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs. The inductees are Randy Travis, Marty Haggard (Merle Haggard's son) and our member, Berry Wynn of Ozark, MO.
They also give their Ozark's Cabin Award to local and regional artists each year to commemorate the three musicians that played for the cabin hoedown, the cabin where Mr. Hay got his inspiration for the Opry is located 25 miles south of West Plains at Old Town, MO.
Cabin awards are, Don Goff, Poplar Bluff, MO, Judy Haney, North Carolina, Fred McKinney, West Plains and Randy Wade, Batesville, Ark, other special awards, Debbie Cochran, Batesville, Artist achievement award, Betty Dale, Mt Grove, Mountain Music Award, Randy Hawkins, South Carolina, Heritage Award, Carlton and Wanda Barber, North Carolina, Gospel Promoter of the year award, Brayden Williamson, Tennessee, Young Upcoming Artist Award.
Colonel Eric Lewis of West Plains founded the society in 2007, they have members in 17 states, They have a display in the Harlin Museum at West Plains, Eric's group, New Kentucky Colonels will perform a preshow at 5 followed by the awards celebration, music will be performed throughout the evening, no admission, donations accepted. Doors open at 4 PM, a concession is available, music and other items of the artists will be available for purchase, for information 417-293-3367, to conform to CDC guidelines, we suggest wearing masks for your safety while inside.
