The annual Mitts, Fish and Hollingshad family reunion was held Sunday at the Dora Fire Station. A covered-dish luncheon was served and attendees spent the day visiting and taking pictures.
Attendees to the reunion who traveled the farthest were Matt and Sina Hicks and Jimmy Guy Hollingshad, all from the Seattle, Wash., area. Matt is the nephew of Lena Maupin of O’Fallon, who was also present.
ATTENDEES
Wayne and Barbara Lovan and their daughter Susan Wells, Rosa Thomas, Fern Welker, her son Bill and wife Karen Freeman with their children Shelby and Greyson, and Justin and Jennifer Hicks and son Lane. Justin Hicks is the great-nephew of Lena Maupin.
Ina Fay, Lynn Bennett and Hershel and Rhonda Hollingshad, all of West Plains.
Dallas and Janet Lovan; Kelly and Tracy Lovan with sons Kendall and Connor and daughter Raylee; Brant and Vicky Lovan with sons Dallas Rue, Trusten and Troy Roe; Wilma Puckett; and Ricky and Reda Lovan, all of Pottersville. Kelly and Brant are the sons of Dallas and Janet Lovan.
Wendy Lovan and daughters Mollie and Maggie Bowers, and Scott Gilbert, all of Maron, Ark. Wendy is the daughter of Rickey and Reda Lovan.
Greg and Ashley Cotter with children Eli and Eden, Calb Wells and Mejhew Ehrhart, all of Caulfield. Ashley and Caleb are the children of Susan Wells and grandchildren of Wayne and Barbara Lovan.
Robert Hollingshad of Dora, his daughter Melissa (Hollingshad) Trotter and her daughter Julia Priest with children Alder and Juniper of Protem. Melissa is the niece of Jimmy and Hershel Hollingshad.
Ann Smith and Ruth (Fish) Collins, Vanzant.
The next reunion will be held on the third Sunday of September 2020.
