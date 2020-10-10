DEDICATIONS
“All the Devils are Here,” Penny, and “Daughters of Darkness,” Spencer. Presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Hidden Life of Trees,” “My Favorite Tree,” “I Can Name 50 Trees Today,” “American Canopy,” “Green Spirit,” “Hugging Tree” and “Sweetest Season.” Presented to the West Plains Public Library by the Ozark Spring Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“Stirrup Brother,” Wilson, and “Mañana Kid,” Hilton. Presented by Friends of the Library.
“Shadows in Death,” Robb. Presented by Marcy Weinbeck as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Dead in the Water,” audiobook by Dunn. Presented by Jean Warren as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Question of Betray,” Perry. Presented by Mary Hangar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
HONORS
“You are MY Happy,” by Kotb. In honor of Retha Cobb’s birthday, presented by Jane Kramer.
“I’ll be the Water,” Aspinall. In honor of Lea Ann Cozort’s birthday, presented by Mom, Kathy Beaty.
MEMORIALS
“Contention and Other Frontier Stories.” In memory of Vernon Cooper, presented by West Plains Public Library staff.
“Creativity: a short and cheerful guide,” Cleese. In memory of Josh Cook, presented by Mom.
“Everything Beautiful in Its Time,” Hager. In memory of Bo Pace, presented by R.A. and Connie Pendergrass.
