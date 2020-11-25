The West Plains Public Library Foundation is grateful to have received donations given in memory of Thomas Saunders, says Secretary Diane Cook, with the foundation board.
Saunders, of Rochegude, France, formerly of West Plains, brother of Carolyn Brill, of West Plains, died in summer.
The memorial gifts totaled over $2,000 and will be used for projects to improve the West Plains Public Library, said Cook.
“The foundation appreciates the generosity of all who contributed, and we join them in giving thanks for the life of Thomas Saunders,” she added.
