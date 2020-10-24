Summersville Bookends

I spent this past week in Alabama with a successful real estate agent named Maggie. No, I’m not moving out of the Ozarks! Never. I’ve been reading “I Still Dream About You,” a large print fiction by Fannie Flagg. It’s not a new release, but somehow I had missed reading it.
Though Maggie was a former Miss Alabama, her beauty and charm didn’t solve the complicated problems that life was throwing at her, so she came up with the perfect plan of her own to solve them once and for all.
Always a combination of southern charm, comedy, and old-fashioned wisdom, if you haven’t spent time with Fannie Flagg lately, check the library for any of her books you may have missed. In my book, she’s always worth the read.
Our Friends of the Library group is having a book sale inside the Summersville Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Volunteers are still needed to transport books the Friday evening before the sale. Contact the library to sign up.
Come to the sale and support your library!
New to our branch this week include “Alex Rider: Crocodile Tears,” juvenile fiction by Anthony Horowitz, “The Beleaguered City: The Vicksburg Campaign,” non-fiction by Shelby Foote, “Choose to Lose: The 7-Day Carb Cycle Solution,” non-fiction by Chris Powell, “How to Catch a Mermaid” and “How to Catch an Elf,” both easy books by Adam Wallace, “Five Little Monkeys” easy book with built-in puppet by Anna Jones, “Duel at Low Hawk,” graphic audio by Charles G. West, and four new DVDs, “The 2nd: Family Comes First,” “When Calls the Heart: Year Seven,” “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.