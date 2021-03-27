As part of the celebration of the Missouri Bicentennial, and to represent the diversity and talent of Missouri artists, an area woman answered a call for artists made last fall by Missouri Art Now officials, and now her work is featured across the state.
Carmen Martin, a painter and sculptor of the rural Mtn. View area, has the honor of being one of 60 artists whose works are now being shown in a traveling exhibit that will run through Nov. 7 at five galleries throughout the state.
She was encouraged to enter by her sister, Jasmine Martin, to enter, and assisted by her daughter Casey O'Shaughnessy, in submitting her entry online. She has had no formal art training, but did design logos as part of a vinyl sign business she owned for 25 years, and retired from about seven years ago.
Martin took the freedom that came with having the time and inclination to maker her creations and ran with it.
"When I retired, I just let myself go and started to do what I wanted to do," she says. She has watched a few online YouTube tutorials, and chose to use acrylic paints as a medium because they are nontoxic.
Some of her paintings depict scenes of Ozarks life with a twist; women bathing in vibrant blue springs and streams surrounded by pastoral green grasses and rolling hills could be the water nymphs, or naiads, of Greek mythology.
Another scene depicts a caveman and cavewoman dressed in animal skins, the man seated near a motorcycle imaginatively constructed with wooden wheels, bones and an Arkansas razorback. Other paintings are of local pastimes like guitar picking under a summer sky or landscapes, and Martin has decorated the inside of her front door with an undersea scene teeming with fish, turtles, dolphins and mermaids.
All of the paintings are saturated with vivid colors, and dragons are another favorite subject of Martin's — the entry chosen for the Missouri Arts Now exhibit, titled “Rainy Day Blues,” shows a rather depressed-looking dragon poking its head out of stormy waters, the fire from its nostrils extinguished by drizzle and reduced to steam.
The work is being exhibited through Saturday at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau and may also be seen April 9 through May 15 at The Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia, May 28 through July 17 at the Post Art Library & Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin, July 24 through Sept. 4 at the Hannibal Arts Council in Hannibal and Sept. 18 through Nov. 7 at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum in Saint Joseph.
