Three West Plains residents were among more than 1,000 individuals graduating from the University of Central Missouri during fall commencement exercises Dec. 13-14, 2019, at the Warrensburg university.
April D. Morton and Krista M. Poole each earned a Master of Science in Education, and Danielle Nicole Jones earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Jones graduated cum laude, having earned a cumulative GPA between 3.50 and 3.74 and completed at least 30 semester hours of credit at the university.
