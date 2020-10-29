The Fulton County (Ark.) Fair Board of Directors recently met to consider options for funding the 2021 fair scholarship program.
In a normal year, officials explained, the fair would have had a decorated cookie jar contest and the jars filled with home baked cookies would have been auctioned off on the last day of the fair. With the cancellation of the 2020 county fair, that did not happen. Several suggestions were made by volunteers for this year’s auction and an event was tentatively planned for November. However, with the large spike of COVID-19 virus cases reported in the county, board members did not believe it would be safe to have the event.
Instead, the board will take cash donations for the scholarship fund and have set a goal of $8,000. Several students who have been involved in the Fulton County Fair and donated many hours of community service to the fair, will graduate in May 2021. The board hopes to have the funds to give those youth the usual scholarship amount of $1,000 per student.
Individuals and businesses can donate to the fair scholarship fund through the Paypal-linked GoFundMe fundraising platform for credit card donations; only certified charity fundraisers can be linked to PayPal.
Donors can also mail a check to the Fulton County Fair Foundation, P.O. Box 910, Salem, AR 72576, or call the fair office to pay with a credit card.
Fair officials sent a text message to prospective donors and received some questions asking if it was a legitimate fundraiser since it was not a local cell phone number. The GoFundMe number is 334-581-9063. The Fulton County Fair Foundation set up the account since it is registered as a 501(c)(3) entity.
The Fulton County Fair has great support from the business community and area for the fair scholarship program, said officials. The scholarship program started in 2013 and $38,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors involved in the Fulton County Fair.
For more information on the scholarship fundraising program, contact the Fulton County Fair office at 870-895-5565.
