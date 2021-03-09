February
DEDICATIONS
“Wrong Kind of Woman,” Sarah McCraw Crow. Presented by Cynthia McCraw.
“Arizona Ranger,” Leslie, and “Outlaw’s Son,” Adams. Presented by Friends of the Library.
“Serpentine,” Kellerman. Presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Blood Grove,” Mosley. Presented by Mary Henegar as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Survivors,” Harper. Presented by Beth Lynch as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
“Vineyard at Painted Moon,” Maller. Presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author Program.
HONORS
“Knifemaking for Beginners,” Smith. Presented in honor of Isaiah Collins’ 11th birthday by his Grammy.
MEMORIALS
“Rain before Rainbows,” Prasadam-Halls. Presented in memory of Josh Cook by his mother Jenifer Collins.
“I am a Super Girl,” “I Can Build It,” and “Off I Go,” Greenawalt. Presented in memory of Billie Jo Wiles by West Plains Bank & Trust.
“No Buddy Like a Book,” Wolf, “Bookstore Cat,” Busby, and “Library’s Most Wanted,” Leiloglou. Presented in memory of Judy Ackridge DeShazo by Jack and Kay Garrett.
