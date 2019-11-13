Hello, communities: Hope you all are getting ready for some winter weather, sounds like we may see some snow soon.
We were honored to get to attend the Willow Springs Bears football game where there were 40 seniors honored, and in loving memory of Zachary Scott White, he was honored also as a senior of the Class of 2020.
Emotions were high as Freda spoke with Josh Stetina, dad of No. 55, Tristan Stetina. Josh said there were many mixed emotions that night — he is so proud of his son Tristan as a senior, and it’s tough knowing it might be the last night to see his son playing on the field here in Willow, as it’s almost time for the season to be over and the seniors will soon be graduating.
As the seniors came across the field with their family members, parents knew a new chapter would soon begin for their children. For many, it’s the best of times and a sad time, also.
We were so proud to see all these young people and our community coming out to support them. Zach White was honored: As his dad Jeffery, mom Kayla and his sister walked out onto the field, they were given a standing ovation from the stands. Our hearts were broken for them and for Zach’s teammates and friends.
I could almost hear Zach saying “Love you!” to his family and friends and I thought if Heaven had a window so our loved ones in Heaven could see moments like these, that night would be such a moment in time for Zach and Jonah to be watching.
I know as our Willow Springs Bears played the game with Ava and as No. 23 Tryton Henley scored the first touchdown, I thought of Zach; the second touchdown by Tryton Henley was for Jonah; and No. 88 Justin Chaney scored a touchdown for the whole team. No. 10 Brady Walton made a touchdown and No. 21 Kyle Wood made a touchdown.
They all fought hard, but could not bring in a win — but I was honored and proud of each one that stepped out onto the field.
Reda took about 400 photos that night. We will share a one with you, and until next time, we hope you all have a great and incredible week. Pray for our children of all our communities, pray for families and our nation. Great change is taking place and it’s gonna take all of us walking together to make our world a better place to live.
This is life. Let’s do it with compassion and love for all and, as the Willow Springs Bears would say, “This season is for you boys!” #81LiveLikeZach #12DoItForJonah
Every day we must keep running our race and keep moving forward and never give up.
– Reda and Freda
