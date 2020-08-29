Well, COVID is on the rise in Oregon County and Shady Oaks staff and residents are still being very cautious. Please remember to wear your masks and wash your hands often. If you don’t want to do it to keep yourself safe, then please do it for others!
Monday, residents had a word search race. The one who found all the words first was our winner. Traci Bennett and Peggy Flood were our winners. Diane O'Mary, Paulette Watne and Joyce Rosa also played. Bible Study was another success. Each week we seem to have more attend which is wonderful. We discussed being prepared for when God returns. Diane O'Mary, Wanda Hall, Joyce Rosa, Traci Bennett, Gloria Greatz, Paulette Watne, Vera Williams and Peggy Flood partook in Bible Study .
Tuesday Bingo is still a favorite. We had a room full. Shirley Cantrell, Joann Bowlin, Irene Simms, Shirley Honeycutt, Donnie Hall, Traci Bennett, Paulette Watne, Vera Williams, Wanda Hall, Lavern Clark, Joyce Rosa, Leon Robinson, Russell Qualls, Gloria Greatz, Cheryl Arthurs and Peggy Flood partook in our bingo game. Tuesday afternoon, the weather was so lovely residents wanted to sit outside in the courtyard and socialize. Wanda Hall, Bernice Sims, Clarence James, Charlotte Smith, Traci Bennett, Gloria Greatz, Shirley Honeycutt, Irene Simms, Cheryl Arthurs and Joyce Rosa enjoyed basking in the sunshine.
Wednesday, we did some Move and Groove in the rooms. Bobby Peebles, Linda James, Lola Neal, Janice Elliot, Sue Paulette, Irene Simms, Anita Platts and Carol Lucas participated in this activity.
Thursday was another Bingo Day. Once again, had several participants and the room was full. Twenty-one residents showed up to win a bingo prize and to try for the blackout prize. Traci Bennett and Diane O’Mary won blackout bingo. Thursday afternoon residents chose again to sit outside in the courtyard and soak up some sun while the weather was nice. Lately, the Summer heat has been too warm and humid for residents to sit outside and be able to enjoy the sunshine.
Friday was our surprise Bingo Day. Once a month I throw in an extra Bingo due to residents enjoying it so much. Once again, the room was full and residents were ready to compete for their prizes. Friday afternoon we made pizza on a biscuit which was quite a hit. Diane O'Mary, Traci Bennett, Mae Austin, Wanda Hall, Gloria Greatz and Lavern Clark enjoyed the pizza treat. We even had a couple staff try it as well; Maddi Sims and Sue Forschler enjoyed our afternoon treat.
As I said in the beginning remember those who are susceptible to COVID. And remember, if you are not wearing your mask for you…then do it for others. Hope everyone has a safe week!
