Summersville Bookends

Sept. 19
“What does a librarian do when she isn’t being a librarian?” sounds like a pretty good title for a book, and for many librarians, it would be an interesting read.
I know for a fact that one of my fellow librarians has totally mastered karate! Others spend their free time canoeing, cooking, painting, knitting, or helping their husbands haul hay. Some live on farms and have many animals in their care when they're not working at the library. Me? I teach line dance once a week at our local senior citizen's center.
You might be surprised at what YOUR librarian does on her days off! Ask her and be amazed.
New books to our branch this week include “Morning Comes Softly,” Debbie Macomber; “A Mystery Before Christmas,” an Italian Village Mystery, Adriana Licio; “Deep Extraction,” Christian fiction, DiAnn Mills; and “Chaos,” Iris Johansen.
New to our easy collection are “Just Lost!,” Gina and Mercer Mayer; “Eeny, Meeny, Miney Mole,” Jane Yolen; “Don’t Worry, Little Crab,” Chris Houghton; and “Llama Llama Mad at Mama,” Anna Dewdney.
New DVDs include Michael Landon’s “Highway to Heaven”: Season One; “McHale’s Navy”: Season One and Samuel Fuller’s “The Big Red One: The Real Glory of War is Surviving.”
Sept. 26
While my classmates would cringe at our English teacher’s announcement of an essay-writing assignment when I was growing up, I was always ecstatic! Weaving stories has always been my passion, so I’m anxious to read a new book from our Houston branch, “The Essay” by Robin Yocum.
The back cover reads, “Jimmy Lee Hickam grew up in the bowels of Appalachia, on the poorest road in the poorest region of Ohio. To make things worse, the name Hickam is synonymous with trouble. If not for an inspiring coach and Jimmy Lee’s ability to play football, he would not have returned to high school for his junior year. When his visionary English teacher cuts Jimmy Lee a break, preserving his eligibility for the football season, he rewards her with a winning essay in the high school writing contest.”
Though it may not be for those who are offended by occasional “colorful” language, this story looks to be my kind of fiction. Holds on this title may be placed online or by contacting the library.
A new biography/genealogy, “Gordon Elbert Raymer: His Life Story and Ancestry,” has been donated to our library by Dorothy Walrath Raymer. Mr. Raymer’s great-grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Brown, was born in Summersville. Another great-grandfather, Tilman Gardner Helm, was a teacher, county surveyor and minister in Shannon County. This book is for in-library-use-only and cannot be checked out.
Other new books to our library this week include “Go Set A Watchman,” Harper Lee; “Wrath of Poseidon,” Clive Cussler; “The Christmas Spirit: Memories of Family, Friends, and Faith,” nonfiction, Joel Osteen; “Nothing to Hide” and “The Calico Trail,” Books 16 & 22 in the Christian fiction “Patchwork Mysteries” series; “Breaking Clean,” a memoir of growing up in Montana by Judy Blunt; and two juvenile fictions, “Found,” Book 4 in P.C. Cast’s “A House of Night Other World” series, and “Max Einstein Saves the Future,” James Patterson.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on “e-books,” or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.