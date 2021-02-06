Summersville Bookends

Though I’d rather have had this past week’s snowfall on Christmas Day, it’s been good to see the kids bundled-up, playing outside and building snowmen like I remember we did “back in the old days.”
I had been hoping for snow when I gave my great-grandson his first sled for Christmas. He was so excited when he unwrapped the gift, but without seeing very much snow in his short life, he excitedly screamed, “It’s a boat!” So I’m thankful for him that we got the snow needed for him to experience the thrill of playing in the snow — and to find out that his “boat” is really a sled.
There may be times this winter that the library will have to remain closed due to ice/snow on roadways and walkways. If in doubt, please phone the library first! Your safety and the safety of our library workers is important to us all.
New DVDs to our branch this week include the “Men in Black” trilogy starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, “Joe Dirt” starring David Spade, “Blades of Glory” starring Will Ferrell, “Vanquisher,” “Bananas: Apeeling Comedy For the Whole Family” with Tim Hawkins and Thor Ramsey, “Sniper/Sniper 2/Sniper 3/Sniper Reloaded” starring Tom Berenger and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” starring Tom Cruise.
Other new arrivals are “Easy Machine Paper Piecing: 65 Quilt Blocks For Foundation Piecing,” “Nine Patch & Snowball Quilts” and “Brink of Extinction: Can We Stop Nature’s Decline?” all in our non-fiction; and two fiction books, “Shattered” by Dick Francis and “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts.
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
