Rotary Willow Springs will hold its 61st Radio Auction from 6 to 8 p.m. daily Sept. 23 through 26 on 96.9 FM “The Fox.”
The live broadcasting of the auction will be held at the Ozarks Family YMCA in Willow Springs. Over $10,000 worth of services and products are donated for bidding, said organizers.
With the funds raised, Rotary Willow Springs supports the Ozarks Family YMCA sports programs; swimming lessons; college scholarships; literacy, health and backpack programs in Willow Springs schools; Missourians United to Combat Hunger (M.U.N.C.H.), scouting, area shelters for victims of abuse and community improvement projects.
With the help of Radio Auction sponsors, the community donations go directly back to the community’s needs, said organizers. Sponsors include Legit Speedway, Dennis Coulter Heating & Cooling, Bailey Chevrolet, Willow Springs Realty-Broker Solomon Cornelius, Shelter Insurance-Terry Newton, Agent, Landmark Bank Willow Springs, FMC Transport, Plant Peddlers/Split Oak Logistics, Privette Law Office, Willow Funeral Home, Waggoner True Value Home Center and West Plains Bank and Trust Company-Willow Springs branch.
To donate items or cash toward the Rotary Willow Springs Radio Auction, contact any Willow Springs Rotary member or call Arlene at 417-469-2431. Donations may also be dropped off at the Ozarks Family YMCA, 405 W. Main St., Willow Springs, 417-469-5101.
Follow @willowspringsrotary club on Facebook page for a list of offered items updated daily.
