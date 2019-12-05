The 13th annual Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) Healthcare Foundation Chili Cook Off in Houston was a “huge success,” said organizers. The event raised $62,000 for TCMH Hospice of Care.
The fundraiser included live music by local band Chrome 45, live and silent auctions and “all the chili anyone could ever want,” organizers said.
The event benefits TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end of life and grief support care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area.
Fifteen teams participated. Each team chose a theme and team name and began their fundraising efforts earlier in the year, each competing for one of the six coveted prizes: Team Fundraising Award.
The other five prizes included Judge’s Choice, Spiciest Chili, People’s Choice, Best-Decorated Booth and Best TCMH Chili.
WINNERS
Judge’s Choice: first place, Drury Panthers sponsored by Drury University; second place, Average Joe’s, TCMH ER, sponsored by Dr. Selina Jeanise; and third place, Chillin Villains, TCMH Lab, sponsored by Dr. Bart Shaw.
Spiciest Chili: Beano 911 sponsored by Texas County 911
People’s Choice: first place, Happy Feet Chili sponsored by Raymondville United Methodist Church; second place, Lickin Fried Chicken, TCMH Licking Clinic, sponsored by Dr. Doug Crase; third place, tie between The Price is Right sponsored by St. Farm Insurance-Justin Shelby and The Thin Blue Crew, Houston Police Department, sponsored by Brad and Melanie Evans.
Best-Decorated Booth: first place, Chillin Villains, TCMH Lab, sponsored by Dr. Bart Shaw; second place Cave Man Chili sponsored by Walmart Supercenter-Houston; and third place, The Price is Right sponsored by State Farm Insurance-Justin Shelby
Best TCMH Chili: Lickin Fried Chicken, TCMH Licking Clinic, sponsored by Dr. Doug Crase.
Team Fundraising: first place, Lickin Fried Chicken, TCMH Licking Clinic who raised $3,690; second place, Cave Man Chili who raised $3,384; and third place, Happy Feet Chili who raised $3,362.
Team fundraising efforts alone raised $19,213 prior to and during the event.
Special recognition was given to Steve and Diane Pierce for their fundraising efforts during their third annual Pierce Bass and BBQ event in September. That event raised $5,400 for TCMH Hospice of Care.
To carry on the legacy of Diane’s parents, IC “Doc” and Margaret Keeney, and their devotion to the organization, the Pierce family wanted to do something to show their support. What started out as a cookout for friends and family turned into a full-scale fundraiser for TCMH Hospice of Care.
The Pierces expressed appreciation to Justin Shelby, State Farm Insurance agent, for the hog he donated, and Willow Springs residents John and Jeannie Beltz, who helped purchase the beef that was auctioned at the chili cook off.
The Beltzes have been longstanding supporters of TCMH Hospice of Care and partnered with the Keeney family for many years to purchase the beef.
The three chili judges representing sponsors and supporters of the event were Jason Stone from Progressive Ozark Bank in Houston, Candy Haddock from Wehr Motors, Wehr RVs in Mtn. Grove, and Dr. Linda Milholen, general surgeon at TCMH. Community members in attendance voted on “People’s Choice,” and TCMH employees voted on “Best TCMH Chili.”
Healthcare Foundation Director Jay Gentry said teams helped sell tickets to give away a Mossberg Patriot .243 Winchester and a Kawasaki-brand utility vehicle. Jeff Browning of Laquey won the UTV, and Donna Crisp of Houston won the gun.
Donations came in the form of sponsorships by area businesses and community members for teams, corporate and entertainment sponsorships, cash donations and donations of items for the auctions.
The foundation has a designated “Hospice Fund” where the cook off funds and other donations to TCMH Hospice of Care are held.
For questions about the chili cook off or to make a donation to TCMH Hospice of Care, contact the TCMH Healthcare Foundation at 417-967-1377.
