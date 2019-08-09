HONOR
“Perfect Day” by Smith given in honor of Aliyah Eskew’s 3rd birthday presented by Pa and Nana Cook.
“Food Truck Test” by Penford given in honor of Karson Frazier’s 7th birthday presented by Pa and Nana Cook.
“Toby’s Story” by Cameron given in honor of Rylie Eskew’s 11th birthday presented by Pa and Nana Cook.
“Shelby’s Story” by Cameron given in honor of Jaidyn Frazier’s 14th birthday presented by Pa and Nana Cook.
DONATIONS
“Wildcats of Tonto Basin” by Nye and “Captive by Young” presented by the Friends of the Library July 2019.
“Surfside Sisters” by Thayer presented by Jane Hale as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Under Currents” by Roberts presented by Diane Adams as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“One Good Deed” by Baldacci presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MEMORIALS
“Rules of Engagement” by Bruns given in memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Booked: a Traveler’s Guide Through Literary Locations” and “Night Library” by Zeltser given in memory of Keith Bowden presented by the Bookworms Book Club
“Tulips” by Eastoe, “Home Cooking with Kate McDermott” and “Mollie Makes Crochet” given in memory of Vera June West presented by Kathy Davis, Tracy Waggoner, Jodie Ficken, Cindy Rasor and Kathy Barr.
“Way Things Work” by Macaulay, “Fifth Domain” by Clarke, “Future Then” by Popular Science and “Our Planet” by Fothergill given in memory of Delvin Taber presented by Beverly Taber.
