The Willow Springs Arts Council will sponsor an Art and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 on the second floor of the Ferguson Building, 127 E. Main St. in downtown Willow Springs.
There will be a wide range of hand-crafted items available for holiday shopping including woven baskets, original oil paintings, soaps, candles, jewelry, colored pencil drawings and Christmas gift boxes, said council members. Admission is free.
For more information visit the website at willowspringsartscouncil.org, follow “Willow Springs Arts Council” on Facebook or contact Barbara Nyden at bnyden@centurylink.net.
