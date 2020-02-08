We have a house full of very excited people after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl!
Our party was fabulous, and it is thanks to four volunteers. Regina Stone, Morgan Stone, Amber Irwin and Jessica Irwin arrived ready to decorate the dining room working for two hours to get everything ready for our residents. James and Camie McCloskey purchased a large helium tank and balloons for the party. The room was filled with red and yellow balloons, tablecloths and football plates with matching napkins.
It looked amazing as they arrived at 4 p.m. ready to watch the pregame. Mariam Cornelius and her friend played old time rock and roll music as they entered the dining room. The live band was great!
Something even greater, we have a resident who actually watched the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl 50 years ago! Helen Jo Ricketts arrived in her Kansas City Chiefs shirt and matching jacket to watch them play again in this Super Bowl. She used to live in Kansas City, and she had a front row seat to watch the game. Eddie Carter wears a Chiefs shirt everyday and he had a front row seat for the game. He is a happy man!
Before the game started, everyone was served bowls of popcorn, pretzels, Chex mix and a life-size cheese football. Dietary Manager, Misty Howell Altermatt made the cheeseball and they loved it. Someone else stopped by and brought Kansas City Chief cupcakes for the party. We also passed out ice cold bottled root beer.
When the game started, the kitchen served out a fun football supper for everyone. This place was filled with fun and laughter Sunday afternoon. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.